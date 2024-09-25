Rhumbline Advisers Has $628,000 Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Wave Life Sciences worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WVE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -1.13. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

