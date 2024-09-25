AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AIR opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 348.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

