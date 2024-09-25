Rhumbline Advisers Takes $630,000 Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

