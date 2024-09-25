Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %

KOD opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

