Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %
KOD opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
