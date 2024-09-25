Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

