Catalent’s (CTLT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Catalent stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $56,429,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,172,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

