Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE PCOR opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at $79,582,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,688 shares of company stock worth $11,111,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 984.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

