American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

