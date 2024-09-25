Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners restated their market perform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1,077.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,175.00.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,045.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

