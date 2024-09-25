TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.