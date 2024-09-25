TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

