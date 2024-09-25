McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.48.

MCD stock opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

