Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.43.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

