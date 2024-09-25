Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Increased to $289.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $289.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.25.

NYSE AYI opened at $272.46 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $156.84 and a one year high of $275.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 135,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after buying an additional 107,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $21,901,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

