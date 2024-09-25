M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.35.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

MTB opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $501,691.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

