TD Securities Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $130.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen increased their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.85 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $131.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

