Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

Marcus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $482.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.