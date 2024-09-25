Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of AX opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

