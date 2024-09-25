StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Energizer stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Energizer by 95.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth $203,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 17.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

