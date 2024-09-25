Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.