M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.35.

NYSE MTB opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $18,147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

