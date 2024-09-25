Bank of America Raises Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $62.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

