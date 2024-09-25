CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.