F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

