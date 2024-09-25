Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of GNRC opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

