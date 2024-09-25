Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

