Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $202.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

