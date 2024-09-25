MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday.

MNSO stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

