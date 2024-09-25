Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

