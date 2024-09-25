Wedbush Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 217,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

