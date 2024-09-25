National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

NHI stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,448,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

