Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

