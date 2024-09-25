Wedbush Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $40.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 38.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

