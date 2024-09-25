Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

