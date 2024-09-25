Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

