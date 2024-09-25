Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.50.

LH opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

