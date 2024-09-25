Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

