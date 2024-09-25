Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $429.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

