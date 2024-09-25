Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 196,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 86.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

