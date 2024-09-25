Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $365.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

