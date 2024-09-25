Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Semrush were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Semrush by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,635,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,189 shares of company stock worth $2,443,222. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

