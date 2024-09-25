Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $479.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.73. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Arrow Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

