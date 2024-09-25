Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

