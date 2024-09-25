Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.