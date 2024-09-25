Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.