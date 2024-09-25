Rhumbline Advisers Has $672,000 Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Digimarc worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 433,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.70. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 105.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

DMRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

