Rhumbline Advisers Has $669,000 Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 321,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 776,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

