Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Luminar Technologies worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 14.1 %

LAZR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.