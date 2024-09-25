Rhumbline Advisers Buys 44,230 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

HRTX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $295.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

