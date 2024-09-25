Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 193,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $586,795.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.40. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

