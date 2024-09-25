Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

